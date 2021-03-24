Man burnt and stoned to death, brother assaulted with hammer for allegedly stealing clothes

Odwa Mkentane Cape Town - The devastated mother of 24-year-old Samkelo Nyeka from Phillippi who was burnt and stoned to death in an alleged mob justice attack after being accused of stealing clothes said she never thought residents would take matters into their own hands. Nyeka, from Kosovo informal settlement, was allegedly stealing clothes in nearby Mesiya informal settlement. According to residents, Nyeka’s brother, who was also seen wearing an alleged stolen item of clothing, was also beaten with a hammer but managed to escape. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said they were investigating.

“Please be advised that a case of murder has been opened for investigation by Samora Michel police after a 24-year-old man was set alight by unknown suspects who are yet to be arrested. According to reports, the incident occurred (Monday) afternoon at New Eisleben Road, Weltevreden Valley North, Samora Machel,” said Rwexana.

Nyeka’s mother Luleka said she never thought residents would burn her son alive.

“I would not defend him and say he did not steal because he has been known for causing trouble, and I think the community got tired of him. I have been receiving reports and accusations from the people that he is suspected to be stealing around and because he does not live with me, he has his own shack.

“He never brought anything suspicious in my house and I have never been to his house. I don't know how his younger brother was part of this because he is not into stealing, but he is in hospital now.

“As we speak, I don't have even a cent to bury my son. I don't know where to begin to organise money for his funeral. I used to be a hawker but due to Covid,-19 I ran out of money to buy stock,” said Nyeka.

Community Police Forum CPF member Luvuyo Mamba said residents were looking for another person seen in the company of Nyeka.

“The victim's body was already in ashes by the time I got there. The residents were furious. The victim's younger brother wore the same stolen clothes and that is how they identified him.

He was beaten with a hammer in his head and he acted dead and they left him and went to the victims house where they found him with plenty of stolen clothes and they started to attack him and burnt him. I feel for the mother of the victim, it is a very painful experience to see your child’s body being burnt,” said Mamba.

