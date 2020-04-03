Man 'died from heart attack' – not police brutality

Cape Town – A man who was alleged to have been killed due to police brutality during the lockdown died from a heart attack, says Police Minister Bheki Cele. He said a post-mortem report revealed the man, from Uitsig, Ravensmead, did not die from being beaten. Cele was speaking at a briefing on Thursday night at which he said 2 289 people have been arrested nationwide since the start of the lockdown for violating regulations. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating two cases in which Cape Town residents have been killed during the lockdown. According to the Ravensmead Community Policing Forum's Zelda Trantraal, police had allegedly caught the man, Petrus Miggels, 55, with alcohol shortly before he died last Friday. It was alleged he had been beaten and tasered by the police after having bought beer. A man was shot dead in Langa on Sunday after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife during a chase, Ipid said on Tuesday.

Police were pursuing the occupants of a car under suspicion in Langa when an occupant got out and allegedly charged at them with a knife, Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

"The police retaliated and fatally shot the deceased," said Seisa.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that a Ravensmead man, Denzil Skippers, 29, was gunned down around 8.50pm on Wednesday. He died on the scene.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Please be advised that a case of murder has been opened for investigation after a 29-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded Wednesday night at about 8.50pm in Stroebel Street, Ravensmead.

“According to information, police attended to the scene and upon their arrival, they found the victim on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body."

Ipid is also investigating an alleged rape that took place in Saldanha Bayt. A woman was allegedly locked in her house by her police officer husband between March 8 and 28 and repeatedly raped.

Cape Times