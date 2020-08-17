Manhunt after 60-year-old woman shot in car in Parkwood

Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect behind the shooting of a 60-year-old motorist in Parkwood at the weekend. The incident has led community activists in Parkwood and Grassy Park to request an urgent meeting with the Community Policing Forum (CPF) over a spike in gang-related shootings. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the 60-year-old woman was driving her vehicle when she was shot in the head by unknown suspects who fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Traut said police were also investigating the shooting of a 50-year-old man who was struck and wounded in Steenberg. “It is alleged that the victim was walking in the street when three unknown suspects started shooting at him.

’’The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

In a separate shooting, a 21-year-old man was killed and two others wounded in Lavender Hill.

Police said they were standing on a corner when four unknown suspects opened fire.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were being investigated.

Grassy Park CPF chairperson Melvin Jonkers said the increase in gang shootings in the area over the past week was a concern.

“There are gang members running around with firearms and so on. We are not sure how the 60-year-old is connected, but we hear that there will be a revenge attack.”

For the past month or so there has been rapid gunfire on a daily basis and police were attending to it, he said.

Police have stepped up their patrols and had been in the area in the last week.

He said the outbreak of gang violence put innocent lives in danger.

“Our people’s safety and security is affected and it’s not right that people have to live like this. Community leaders have requested a meeting with the CPF to discuss what happened.”

Anyone with any information about the shootings can contact Grassy Park SAPS on 021 7003900 or anonymously Crime Stop on 08600 1011 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times