Hundreds of residents from Marikana informal settlement march to the office of newly elected Premier Alan Winde, demanding land and housing. SISONKE MLAMLA

Newly elected Premier Alan Winde has promised to look into the Marikana informal settlement land issue that is before the Supreme Court of Appeal. This, after hundreds of residents, who are among the more than 60000 people occupying a private property in Philippi since 2013, marched to the provincial legislature yesterday after Winde had presented his new cabinet.

They demanded an urgent intervention to the land debacle, saying the privately-owned land must be purchased as it hampered proper and permanent services like flush toilets and access to roads.

The land belongs to Iris Fischer, Manfred Stock and Coppermoon Trading, who all initiated a legal battle to force the City to buy their properties after it was occupied.

In 2017, Western Cape High Court Judge Chantal Fortuin had ordered the City to enter into negotiations, in good faith, to purchase the land. If negotiations failed, the court ordered the City to expropriate the land or provide reasons why it was unable to do so.

The City and provincial government planned to appeal against the landmark court judgment ordering it to buy the Philippi land.

Community leader Joseph Makeleni said yesterday was the first time the premier had personally received their memorandum.

“Our lives are undignified and the conditions we live under are reduced to those of less than human. In our last protest at the Civic Centre, an official said we can only receive temporary services - such as the bucket system - on private land.

“We have a right to dignity and privacy, and our children have a right to equality and a healthy environment, which, so far, they are not enjoying,” Makeleni said.

Accepting and signing the memorandum, Winde called on the leadership to have a sit-down meeting. “As this is a start of a new five-year term, I want us to work differently going forward.

“Before a march, I want leaders to first sit with me and talk about the issues. Then, if they are not satisfied or I am not doing what I am supposed to... then a march can take place. I accept this memorandum and will go through it.

“However, I might not be able to answer by the deadline as I have just been sworn in and don’t have an office yet. I will inform you about the process,” said Winde.

