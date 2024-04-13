Maties convocation elections start afresh amid threats to challenge the process

The Stellenbosch University (SU) Convocation will yet again be contested following threats to challenge the previous process that left some members disgruntled. A new convocation executive committee was recently appointed and started their three-year term on March 22. This followed after nine candidates were running for the positions, which could only be filled by five elected representatives.

A total of six candidates were disqualified, two after the nomination period and four shortly after the election started following allegations of non-compliance with the election rules. The procedure allows that nominated members may campaign through their personal social media platforms after the nominations have been published and during the elections, until the elections have been concluded. However, candidates who use the SU logo, brand, database or mailing list will be disqualified as candidates.

SU’s spokesperson Martin Viljoen confirmed that the four disqualified candidates approached the Western Cape Higher Court on March 28 to set aside the new appointment of the executive committee convocation and pick up the election process at the point of their disqualification. The new convocation executive and the disqualified candidates met last Tuesday to find a resolution and a way forward. “A facilitated session without legal representation present took place, further to conversations between the Office of the Registrar (Dr Ronel Retief) and the newly elected president of Convocation.

The four previously disqualified candidates agreed to withdraw the review application and participate in a new election process. The president and the four newly elected members, as well as two candidates that had been disqualified prior to the commencement of the election, also agreed to a new process,” he said. Viljoen said a call for nominations was sent to members of the convocation on Monday and is expected to open for 30 days. When this process ends, nominations will be vetted, a candidate webpage compiled, the voting portal loaded and a 10-day election process will commence.

“The university understands the urgency and will work without compromising the integrity of the process. While SU was not served with papers in this regard and followed due process as outlined in the institutional rules as approved by the University Council to govern the election, it considered it to be in the best interest of Convocation and the university to move forward amicably and pursue a resolution through facilitation and dialogue,” said Viljoen. Registrar Retief stated that they acted and continue to act independently, refuting allegations that certain groupings were preferred or advantaged during the election process.