Maties Convocation executive members sing different tunes

Cape Town - Tensions are brewing at Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Convocation, as some executive members have stuck to their guns that Vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers’s resignation would be in the “best interests” of the institution, while others believe there was an agenda to undermine the university. A petition supported by many members of the university’s Convocation opposed to the resignation, claimed there was a witch-hunt and possible political interference, which some claimed was rooted in the SAHRC report that found the university had violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students.

The turmoil started in April when the Convocation executive decided to call for a motion of no confidence against De Villiers, and Registrar, Dr Ronel Retief. This after nepotism allegations were levelled against De Villiers, that he used his discretionary rights to ensure the placement of his wife’s nephew at the institution's medical school, despite some applicants having better academic results. On Tuesday an urgent request for an extraordinary meeting of the Convocation with intentions for a vote of no confidence against SU’s Convocation executive committee was issued.

The motion by Convocation member, Dr Louise van Rhyn was seconded by 246 other members, and stated that the members have lost confidence in the Convocation executive committee with the exception of the Vice President Dr Rudi Buys, and the remainder should vacate their offices as they acted in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner. Convocation president, Advocate Jan Heunis, confirmed on Thursday that he received the letter with secretary, Frederick van Dyk and he would convene a meeting of the Convocation. A date is yet to be set. “Co-incidentally, the petition which is open for signature by members of the Convocation only has reached the 2000 mark a short while ago. The letter evidences deep seated disagreement about what is, and is not, in the best interests of the SU.

The allegations regarding the Rector’s nepotism are undisputed and the Convocation’s executive is of the view that he should resign in the best interests of the SU. “He has failed to do so and the Council, the highest decision making body of the SU, has decided that the allegations are sufficiently serious to appoint a committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court of Appeal Judge to investigate the matter and report to Council,” said Heunis. Last month it was resolved at a Council meeting that a council committee of three persons should be established first to investigate allegations levelled against the VC De Villiers.

The appointed are retired Justice Carole Lewis who will chair the committee and will be joined by council members, Helena Conradie and Ziyanda Stuurman. Vice President Buys said: “The issue that the President keeps avoiding is that the motion of the executive against De Villiers decided on his guilt prematurely, demanded his resignation and had done so publicly in a way to embarrass the university, and on behalf of 230 000 people who were not consulted with on such a critical matter relating to the university.” DA MP for Higher Education Chantel King said the party has written to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training to request an urgent parliamentary investigation into allegations of nepotism at two public universities including SU.

Law Trust chair in Social Justice and Law, Professor Thuli Mandonsela, took to social media to express her opposition. “Please respect academic freedom and stop meddling in university internal affairs. Please allow internal administrative justice processes to take their course. You’ve done enough in polarising the country for parochial political gains. “Please note that staff and students at Stellenbosch University not only have agency but also know where to go in our polycentric public accountability framework after exhausting internal remedies. They do not need nanny politicians. They may even formally come to Parliament to engage you.”