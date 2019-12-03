The investigation came after the Concourt, on October 10, unanimously found in favour of SU, which opposed an application by Gelyke Kanse - a lobby group that wanted SU to reinstate Afrikaans as a parallel medium of instruction - to compel the institution to return to its 2014 language policy.
At the end of October, the executive committee of the university’s council asked retired Judge Burton Fourie to investigate the allegations.
In a statement yesterday, SU said Fourie had found that “there was no evidence to support a finding that the conduct of the rector in regards to the nomination of Justice Cameron for the position of chancellor of Stellenbosch University constituted a serious violation of the law or serious misconduct”.
Fourie’s report was tabled at the last council meeting of the year yesterday.