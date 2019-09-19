Clarissa Lindoor Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The Cabinet has resolved to direct R1.1 billion in additional funding this financial year to the comprehensive response to gender-based violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday. He said it was the government’s intention to raise the funds from within the current budget allocation so as to avoid additional borrowing.

“No man is born a rapist, a woman-batterer or a murderer. Men and boys are being exposed to violence at a young age, some becoming victims of violence themselves,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s comments came as Stellenbosch University was rocked by the murder of its employee, Clarissa Lindoor.

The 27-year-old was killed on a farm outside Stellenbosch on Saturday night. Her partner was arrested and charged with murder, the university said.

“We are shocked and saddened. The fact that this murder occurred despite the current focus on gender-based violence in our country adds to our outrage,” Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor professor Wim de Villiers said.

“Our deepest condolences go to Ms Lindoor’s family and friends.

“Her death should not be in vain. It should inspire us to intensify the struggle against gender-based violence.

“Enough is enough,” De Villiers said.

Lindoor, of Cloetesville, worked at the university for a company providing cleaning services at student residences on its Stellenbosch campus.

The university said it would make a financial contribution towards the cost of her funeral.

In his address during the joint sitting of Parliament on the crisis of violence, Ramaphosa said the women and children of the country were under siege.

“There is a very violent and brutal war under way against the women of South Africa.

“Last year, 2 700 women and over 1 000 children died at the hands of another person. Every single day the police receive over 100 cases of reported rape,” he said.

This, according to him, does not count the many more cases of rape and sexual assault that are not reported.

“Research by Statistics SA shows that one in five South African women older than 18 has experienced physical violence by a partner.

“South Africa is one of the most unsafe places in the world to be a woman, with levels of violence that are comparable to countries that are at war.

“While it has its own specific causes and features, gender-based violence reflects a broader crisis of violence in our society,” said Ramaphosa.

Ntombovuyo Mente of the EFF said “rape has been normalised over many years” in the country.

She said the police were not properly deployed in townships and rural areas to deal with the problem.

“It is the law of the jungle that rules. It is the law of the jungle that rules women,” said Mente.

Cape Times