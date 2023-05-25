Mayco member Rob Quintas safe after foiled hijacking, second suspect still at large

Cape Town – While one suspect is under police watch in hospital, another remains at large following a foiled attack on the vehicle transporting mayco member Rob Quintas in Joe Slovo on Wednesday. Police said they are investigating a case of attempted hijacking after the City of Cape Town’s VIP Unit thwarted an attack on the urban mobility mayco member and wounded one of the suspects.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Milnerton detectives are probing an attempted hijacking case. Pojie said: “Preliminary information reveals that two unknown suspects, one armed with a firearm, approached the vehicle of a councillor who was escorted by VIP protectors from the City of Cape Town and opened fire on them. The protectors retaliated and returned fire, wounding the suspect in his upper body. Both suspects fled the scene on foot, but the injured one was apprehended shortly. The firearm used by the suspect was recovered and handed in as an exhibit. “No one else was injured during the ordeal. The suspect has been hospitalised under police guard and will appear in court soon on mentioned charge. The second suspect is still at large,” said Pojie.

The investigation continues. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said they were relieved that the VIP Unit acted swiftly. Liesl Van Der Schyff · VIP unit thwarted an attack on councillor Rob Quintas “We are relieved that an attack on the (mayco member) for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas in Phoenix, Milnerton was stopped by the VIP Unit of the City of Cape Town. (I was) informed by the Safety & Security VIP Unit and Quintas that the VIP vehicle transporting (Quintas) came under attack in Joe Slovo in Phoenix. The VIP Unit were required to use their firearms.