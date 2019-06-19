De Hoek and Calitzdorp Spa Photo: Facebook

Cape Times – DA Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) mayor Memory Booysen was given an all-expenses-paid trip to Indonesia by the parent company of the entity set to be awarded a controversial 50-year lease. The land is subject to a land claim by two Calitzdorp families.

Opposition parties in the municipality said they were left baffled following Booysen’s state of the district address, where he first announced the municipality would consider signing lease contracts of 50 years with investors interested in the upgrading of the De Hoek and Calitzdorp Spa resorts.

Booysen has defended himself, saying the council was fully aware of who was covering the costs for the trip and they had to follow due process before embarking on it.

Booysen and members of his management were invited to Indonesia by the ISCC group of companies in September last year.

In a press statement issued last year, the GRDM said the chief executive of the ISCC group, Jean Bilala, extended an invitation to the municipality to visit their infrastructure projects in Indonesia. GRDM council ANC chief whip Piet van den Hoven said the trip was never tabled before the council.

“The entire situation raises eyebrows as we were in the dark about this trip and given the impression council was paying for it.

"In fact, during his state of the district speech in May he made mention of these 50-year leases to international investments without having the matter tabled and voted on before council,” said Van den Hoven.

Leader of the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners Virgil Gericke said: “This raises the issue of conflict of interest when a company invites elected officials on an all-expenses-paid trip if they will have an unfair advantage in the tender process.”

Booysen said: “Following our Garden Route Investment Conference, we were approached by many potential investors with grand plans but we were sceptical.

"ISCC took the risk on themselves to prove they were not chancers and showed us their infrastructure and capabilities.”

