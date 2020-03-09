Mbalula warns of 'drastic action' if Paarl to Bellville taxi violence persists

Cape Town – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned taxi associations that he would take “drastic measures” if clashes over the Bellville to Paarl route persisted. This comes after what was supposed to be a second peaceful engagement between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) collapsed on Friday, leading to physical altercations. Mbekweni in Paarl has become volatile over the past few weeks, with the Paarl Alliance Taxi Association, under Codeta, and the Cata Boland Taxi Association at loggerheads, allegedly over routes. Violence is said to have claimed the lives of at least seven taxi operators and drivers, and has brought services to a halt. Mbalula and transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela have stepped in to intervene. A team of detectives from the provincial Serious Violent Crimes Unit has also been tasked to investigate the shootings.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said an intelligence-driven operation at the weekend to address taxi violence in the area resulted in seven people being arrested on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Eight cellphones were also confiscated.

Mbalula said violence in the taxi industry would not be tolerated as it terrorised the community and placed the lives of commuters at risk.

“We are disturbed by the recent developments. While we respect the independence of the taxi industry, we cannot allow for anarchy.

"We will closely monitor the situation and assess whether or not a complete closure of taxi ranks in that area is warranted,” said Mbalula.

Cata spokesperson Andile Seyamo said they had been operating the Bellville to Paarl route for about 20 years. “That route belongs to the Cata Boland Taxi Association.

"The issue is that some of our members left to join Codeta and the rule is that when a member leaves they must hand back the permit as it belongs to Cata,” he said.

The taxi associations are expected to meet the newly appointed mediator today.

