Mdzananda Animal Clinic celebrates 27 years of serving the Khayelitsha community

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is celebrating 27 years of helping, healing and rescuing animals in need in the community of Khayelitsha. The clinic, which was founded by Khayelitsha resident Joe Mangcu, is an animal haven, providing medical care and shelter to sick, injured and homeless dogs and cats and educating people on their pets’ needs.

Mangcu initially went to door-to-door with a trolley and water bucket, bathing and feeding community pets. He soon attracted volunteers to assist him including a long standing volunteer who was able to secure funding to assist in Mangcu’s animal saving efforts, the clinic said. A bath was donated, which was used for pets with fleas and ticks. Thereafter a shipping container was donated, which became the first ever animal clinic in Khayelitsha.

The clinic’s senior veterinarian, Dr Brian Bergman, said: “Over the years we have noticed a significant shift in the mindset of the people. Where previously pets were simply objects protecting the home, many of them are now companions sleeping in peoples’ beds. Our welfare services and educational programmes have really transformed many pet lovers in the community.” The clinic treats more than 1 000 animals per month through its hospital facility, homeless shelter, mobile clinics and outreach programmes. “Initially Mdzananda worked from a single donated shipping container with no running water or electricity. Today, thanks to the support of our donors, Mdzananda is a fully functioning animal haven providing services in the community six days a week.”