MEC Allen remains defiant on use of ‘charlie, bravo’ despite backlash

The provincial department of Police Oversight and Community Safety has forged ahead with the use of alleged racial profiles, “Charlie” and “Bravo” in the naming of Chrysalis Academy courses, despite backlash. The department was recently slammed for including the words “Charlie” and “Bravo” - both terms reported to be used to describe coloured and black people, allegedly by certain community neighbourhood watches - in the names of Chrysalis Academy’s skills training courses.

MEC Reagen Allen said on Sunday that young men between the ages of 18 and 25 years applied to form part of the Chrysalis Academy’s 23 Charlie male course. “The response has been overwhelming with 4 178 applications received. This clearly demonstrates the value and significance our young people see in the programme. Applications for this life changing course, where 230 young men are being considered, opened on June 1 and closed on July 31 2023. “I am also pleased that successful female candidates for the 23 Bravo, female course are currently being informed. Their course will commence on September 2.

“Both the young women that will commence in less than a month’s time and the young men certainly have a lot to look forward to. “They should be prepared for the growth and development that will occur,” said Allen. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) expressed disappointment in the continued use of the terms by the provincial government.

SAHRC commissioner, Chris Nissen said that it is “very sad” that especially in today's world, the government persists with the use of the terms, “knowing the racism” behind them. “There has been race tensions in the country and the Western Cape is no exception. “What the provincial government is doing goes against the grain of trying to build a rainbow nation.

“Even if Charlie and Bravo is not used in a way to racial these groups, the profiling of charlie and bravo is used to profile people and that's a human violation. “Institutions should be correcting that and not persisting in using such terms. “It’s disrespect for those affected.

“If you want to build a nation and want to build social cohesion, it's built on mutual respect. “I will be speaking to the provincial government about this,” he said. GOOD party’s secretary-general and member of Parliament, Brett Herron said the provincial government should lead by example.

“It's not new that there is coded language in South Africa, and even in other parts of the world. “The government is well aware of this, where races and profiling is hidden behind the use of certain words. “The Western Government should show leadership and provide the groups who feel that these words are unacceptable.