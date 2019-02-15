Peter Myers Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Knysna Ward 10 councillor Peter Myers has clinched another victory over his detractors after Local Government MEC Anton Bredell dismissed a complaint into allegations made against him by his own ward committee. The committee had accused him of abusing his position as a councillor in the appointment of members of the municipal planning tribunal and the director of planning, according to Myers.

The committee had charged that maladministration, corruption, fraud or any other malpractice may have occurred or may be occurring in Knysna Municipality pertaining to the composition of the tribunal.

A rift had formed between the committee and the tribunal following the committee’s decision to approach the Knysna Municipality in August, requesting an investigation into members of the tribunal and for an investigation into Myers’s conduct.

Bredell had reviewed all the relevant information on the matter and found no sufficient reason to continue with the investigation, said his spokesperson, James-Brent Steyn.

Myers, the DA councillor, has welcomed Bredell’s decision and labelled the allegations a veiled attempt to push personal and commercial interest over that of the residents of Ward 10.

“Those spearheading the allegations have direct interests in property development, one a well-known property developer in Knysna and the other a consultant who has represented clients in numerous applications before the tribunal.

"The provincial investigation assessed all relevant information and documentation, and concluded that there was no reason to believe any of the fallacies.

"These members have a conflict of interest and they have no choice but to resign. My attempts to table this at council have been blocked by those who oppose me in council and the Speaker,” he said.

Myers said pressure from the Ward 10 committee on municipal manager Johnny Douglas had resulted in the matter being referred to Bredell.

He said he had tried to get the speaker, Georlene Wolmarans, to act in this regard, but had been blocked by her and certain factional interests in the DA-led Knysna council.

Knysna mayor Mark Willemse said: “The Office of the Speaker has now received Minister (MEC) Bredell’s findings, which clearly do not warrant any further investigation into these matters, and dismisses these unfounded allegations.”

Knysna Municipality spokesperson Chumisa Kalawe said that in a letter to Knysna’s Wolmarans, Bredell wrote: “It is unnecessary for a full investigation to be conducted in respect of the allegations in accordance with section 106 of the Municipal Systems Act (MSA).”

Douglas was no longer the municipality’s employee, she said.

