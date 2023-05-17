Melkbosstrand residents band together as families left stranded

Cape Town - Within hours of an urgent plea to assist fire victims who lost everything overnight, the Melkbosstrand community banded together to ensure the affected families were taken care of. In a statement on social media, the CPF said as a result of a fire in the early hours of on Tuesday morning, three families were left homeless and without any possessions.

In order to support the victims they called on to the community to assist by donating toiletries, food and clothing items. An official drop-off point was made available by RE/MAX properties in Birkenhead. The victims were also sponsored breakfast yesterday by the Damhuis Beach Restaurant.

Melkbosstrand CPF chairperson Samie Kleynhans said the community came together in a show of camaraderie to assist the fire victims. “We have very little detail on how the fire started and cannot comment on that but what we can say is that Melkbosstrand community and businesses in the area have come together to make sure the victims had their immediate needs seen to. “This comes as no surprise as the community always stands together in a time of need and this time around was no different.”

He said two units at the Ou Skip Caravan Park were completely destroyed in the fire. “Since the plight went out, businesses and residents have made sure that goods are collected and distributed to the affected families. “So far we are aware that accommodation at the park has been offered to the fire victims while everything is being sorted.”

City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed the incident after their crew were alerted at 00.30am. “Crews from Melkbos, Atlantis and Milnerton were on scene with three fire engines, two water tankers and a rescue vehicle. A caravan and a tent were destroyed leaving nine persons displaced. One person suffered first degree burn wounds and was treated and assessed on scene,” said Carelse. The fire was extinguished just before 3am and the cause is undetermined at this stage.