Men to march in Khayelitsha against GBVF following yet another murder in community

A group of men who have chosen to take a stand against gender-based violence are joining hands with other local organisations in Khayelitsha on Thursday to say “enough is enough” following the murder of Sikelelwa Mona. The body of the 18-year-old was found in a shack near her home in Taiwan informal settlement, Site C, on Saturday, July 8. It is alleged she was served alcohol mixed with Eye-Gene drops before she was raped and killed.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said a 28-year-old suspect was arrested on July 14 and appeared at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court. He said the case was postponed to August 3. Men’s Sector Western Cape co-ordinator chief Sandile Sigcawu said they would be marching in the area due to the high levels of violent crime. Men’s Sector reports to the National Men’s Parliament, which is part of Parliament’s initiative to address sector-specific challenges in order to develop a co-ordinated national plan of action on the role that men should play in the fight against gender-based violence.

“If you check the statistics, the majority of GBV cases are committed by men. We are saying not in our name, and want more men to take a stand against this. In some cases people commit such crimes and hide behind cultures or traditions. This forum also has traditional and church leaders who are also saying they will not stand for this. “We will be marching in Taiwan because it’s becoming a hub of sexual assault. In March five children were raped, and during the Showers of Blessings, Zion Christian Church-goers were robbed and sexually assaulted,” he said.

The action comes two days after a memorial service was held at Intlanganiso High School, where Mona was in Grade 12. Her grieving mother Chithiwe Mona ,59, said her daughter was robbed of the opportunity to fulfil the dream of becoming a professional nurse. The young girl is remembered for her love of education, and was described as a bubbly person who had a big heart. “She would tell me of her big plans of turning our lives around for the better. She loved people, which suited the profession she wanted to be in. As a parent you want your child to be the one burying you because of old age, not the other way around. She was still young and we want justice for her,” she said.

According to the mother, Mona’s friend fetched her on Saturday morning, and they said they were going to another friend’s place. “A few hours later the same friend returned, crying and telling us that she could not wake her up. “I rushed there and found her lying in bed on her back.