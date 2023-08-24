Metrorail manager ‘must have the skills to get the job done’

Lobby groups and a union have urged the next Western Cape Metrorail regional manager be a person not only of integrity, but with the drive to get the train service back on track for the working class. The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) was expected to advertise the managerial position shortly, after former boss Richard Walker was fired in June.

Walker, who has yet to speak out about his dismissal, faced a number of allegations, including fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) expressed worry over the deterioration of commuter services in the region during Walker’s tenure. According to Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese, they were the first to call for Walker's suspension in 2020, pending the allegations he faced.

“We definitely welcome the final report and his dismissal. Anything or anyone not performing well at the entity must be shown the door. “Trains were not operating for years and it is only now that we are rebuilding and refurbishing the corridors; we don't need people who are going to be the reason the trains are still not operational the normal way. We will support and work with anyone that shares the same vision with Satawu in ensuring trains are back for the poor and working class. “However, this time the entity must ensure the person that will lead the province is capable, honest and faithful to the people of this country. A person who will take the workers’ struggle seriously and get rid of laziness within the entity,” said Tshemese.

United Commuters Voice (UCV) spokesperson João Jardim, said Walker’s dismissal was “long overdue” as he had been given many chances to turn the rail system in the province around. “He has been leaving and coming back, and this does not reflect well on a company which already had many challenges. Not only him, but other past leaders, also the former transport minister, left the company in a sad state. “We have many capable people who could lead, like current acting regional manager Raymond Maseko, now we are starting to see results.

“The view of UCV is that Maseko goes to the ground, works hard and also engages with other stakeholders. “He knows what is working for the system and what is not because he is an engineer. “Not like others, who just want to rub shoulders with the likes of top Prasa board members, be friends with everyone and try to impress the DA and ANC,” said Jardim.