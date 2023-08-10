Minister calls for home ownership policy change in response to women affected by GBV

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called for a policy review on joint home ownership to respond to cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) or divorce in relation to fully government-subsidised homes. According to the department, this was among the reasons it planned to convene a Women in Human Settlements Indaba to discuss opportunities aimed at empowering and increasing the economic participation of women in the sector.

Kubayi said on Thursday it was concerning some women had been disqualified because their names were added as the housing beneficiaries alongside their partners, and this remained post-separation or divorce. She said the current government policy on government-subsidised homes stipulated that the government cannot grant a subsidy to the same person more than once. “A government that cares has an obligation to respond to women’s pressing needs.

“This includes reviewing our policies in response to today’s challenges facing our nation such as GBV, which compels women to flee unsafe and abusive households to protect themselves and their children. When you as women run to us, we must be able to provide,” Kubayi said. She said engagements had begun to look at what the government could do and how it could assist women especially in response to cases related to GBV. While women played an active role in the sector, there was still extensive work to do.