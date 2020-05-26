Minister visits SANDF bases in Western Cape to assess Covid-19 readiness

Cape Town – Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula yesterday visited various military units and bases in the province to assess the Covid-19 state of readiness of SANDF facilities.

During the visit, Mapisa-Nqakula focused on facilities where recruits were undergoing training to make sure that all health requirements and protocols were in place to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The requirements that must be met are to make sure that the equipment and medical support meet the needs of the members and that the required quarantine and isolation facilities are available and equipped,” the department said.

“This is to ensure that members of the SANDF are healthy and ready to be deployed to assist other government departments during this pandemic.”

Mapisa-Nqakula visited the SA Navy facilities in Simon’s Town and Gordon’s Bay and the Military Academy in Saldanha. Last week, Mapisa-Nqakula visited an Infantry School in Oudtshoorn and Air Force Base Hoedspruit in Limpopo.