Several holes were drilled around the base of the tree and a herbicide was injected into the holes, leaving a blue stain. Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – The poisoning of gum trees around the City could be the work of residents who have a misconception of their nature, a Stellenbosch University (SU) researcher says. The City’s horticulturists recently found a gum tree, from the Eucalyptus species, to have been poisoned in Wessels Road, Kenilworth. The tree is between 75 and 100 years old. Several holes were drilled around the base of the tree and a herbicide was injected into the holes, leaving a blue stain. The poisoned gum tree is dying and will have to be removed before it becomes a danger to the surroundings, the City says. In October, nine gum trees along Racecourse Road in Durbanville were also targeted.

Lead researcher in Advanced Modelling of Eucalyptus Wood Formation and senior lecturer in the SU Department of Forest and Wood Science, Dr David Drew, said: “There’s a very strong public perception against alien trees.

“There are a variety of gum trees, in commercial regions, in forests, they are also ornamental street trees and used in gardens.

“It seems certain groups are anti- alien invasive plants, they see these trees as aggressive alien invasive plants. The problem with that perception is that the gum tree is not likely to become an alien invasive problem in a suburban situation.

“In a stream or fynbos area it would be a problem, not a sidewalk in Kenilworth.

“For example, in a stream the seeds may clog a river so there might be a problem.”

Drew said that for a project in Stellenbosch, eucalyptus trees were found to be champion trees for their beauty and the gift of shade they provided.

“I am a strong proponent of seeing it as a giver of value. It is a beautiful part of our urban and suburban heritage. We should cherish these old trees as we do old buildings because they won’t be around forever.”

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said the intentional destruction of trees was worrying.

“It indicates the lengths some will go to, to destroy trees that play such a vital role in the eco-system and urban landscape.

‘‘The City views this illegal activity in a serious light and we will investigate this to hold those responsible to account,” he said.

Anyone with information can email [email protected]

Residents can also call the City’s emergency number on 107 from a landline, or 021 480 7700.

