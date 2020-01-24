The City’s horticulturists recently found a gum tree, from the Eucalyptus species, to have been poisoned in Wessels Road, Kenilworth.
The tree is between 75 and 100 years old. Several holes were drilled around the base of the tree and a herbicide was injected into the holes, leaving a blue stain.
The poisoned gum tree is dying and will have to be removed before it becomes a danger to the surroundings, the City says.
In October, nine gum trees along Racecourse Road in Durbanville were also targeted.