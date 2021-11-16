Miss SA organisation mum on calls for boycott

CAPE TOWN - The Miss South Africa organisation has remained silent following calls for reigning queen Lalela Mswane to withdraw her participation in the Miss Universe pageant expected to take place in Israel next month. A spokesperson for the Miss South Africa Organisation, Janine Walker, on Monday said: “The Miss South Africa Organisation has no comment to make at this stage.”

The organisation has also remained mum on social media. This comes after government’s announcement at the weekend that it had withdrawn its support for the Miss Universe pageant in Israel as it mimics a painful past when black South Africans were not allowed to participate in competitions including under the Miss South Africa title. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa had said that following unsuccessful consultations it had proven difficult to persuade the Miss SA pageant organisers to reconsider their decision to participate in Miss Universe.

Human rights organisation #Africa4Palestine welcomed the government’s stance. “Our South African government and our people are well aware of the Israeli regime’s well documented human rights violations and apartheid policies. Endorsement or association with Israel would fly in the face of our history and current position that there should be no normal relations with an abnormal regime.” Mswane is expected to participate in the pageant, with the SA organisers repeatedly saying they are “not a political organisation”, and therefore would not heed calls for a boycott.