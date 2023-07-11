'Missing' Cape Town teens who 'ran away together' are found in George

Police have confirmed that two Cape Town teenagers who were reported missing by their parents last week have been found in George unharmed. Heather Bolam from Parklands and Reece Rudman from Table View were reported missing last Thursday.

The families of the 15 and 16-year-olds had appealed on social media to anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them. The teenagers are believed to have run away together in the early hours of Wednesday last week, according to one of the parents. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the teenagers were found unharmed in George on Monday.

“Kindly be advised that the missing teens Heather Bolam (15) and Reece Rudman (16) were found in in George safe and unharmed, and were reunited with their families,” he said. Heather’s mother Margo Lewis said she noticed that her daughter was missing when she returned home from work and she was not there. “When I got home, everything was all locked as usual, only Heather was not home. After an hour, I started calling her friends and no one had heard from her or seen her.