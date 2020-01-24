Mitchells Plain hot spot for hijackings and theft, says report









File picture: Gcina Ndwalane/African News Agency. Cape Town – There was an 18% decrease in the number of vehicles reported hijacked or stolen nationally in December, compared to the five previous months. The trend, gleaned from Tracker’s database of more than 1.1 million installed units, is consistent year-on-year, with an 18% decrease reported in December 2018 and a 21% decrease in December 2017. Gauteng reported the highest percentage of vehicle-related crimes at 54%, with hijackings prevalent in Johannesburg and theft occurring mainly in Pretoria. It was followed by KwaZulu-Natal, with Durban in the top spot for both hijackings and theft, and the Western Cape, with hijackings mainly occurring in Khayelitsha. Theft is highest in Cape Town, while Mitchells Plain was also recorded as a hot spot for hijackings and theft.

Other theft and hijacking hot spots include eMalahleni in Mpumalanga, Ibhayi in the Eastern Cape, Rustenburg in North West, Polokwane in Limpopo and Bloemfontein in the Free State.

While the Northern Cape has less than 1% of the total activations, hijackings are primarily reported in Postmasburg and theft in Kimberley.

Tracker data shows that most vehicles are hijacked or stolen on Saturdays.

This is followed by Thursdays and Fridays for hijackings and theft respectively.

Most hijackings are reported between 8pm and 9pm, followed by 12pm and 2pm, on any day of the week, while vehicle thefts are reported between 11am and 2pm.

Tracker’s efforts resulted in 3081 vehicle recoveries, 512 arrests and 23 firearms recovered in the second half of 2019.

Tracker also reached the milestone of 100 000 vehicle recoveries in January - the company’s total since its inception in 1996.

“We are delighted to have reached the milestone for vehicle recoveries,” Tracker SA operational services executive Ron Knott-Craig said.

“Tracker’s vehicle tracking technology, along with its partnerships with the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies, has played a crucial role in this achievement.”

Tracker advised motorists to make sure vehicles have sufficient fuel and are properly maintained to prevent breakdowns, and to plan routes in advance to try to avoid high-risk areas and the distraction of having to check directions while driving.

They also advised motorists to keep valuables out of sight, in the boot or under seats.

Cape Times