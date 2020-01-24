The trend, gleaned from Tracker’s database of more than 1.1 million installed units, is consistent year-on-year, with an 18% decrease reported in December 2018 and a 21% decrease in December 2017.
Gauteng reported the highest percentage of vehicle-related crimes at 54%, with hijackings prevalent in Johannesburg and theft occurring mainly in Pretoria.
It was followed by KwaZulu-Natal, with Durban in the top spot for both hijackings and theft, and the Western Cape, with hijackings mainly occurring in Khayelitsha.
Theft is highest in Cape Town, while Mitchells Plain was also recorded as a hot spot for hijackings and theft.