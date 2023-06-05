Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry postponed

Cape Town – The inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office, which was set to resume on Monday, has been postponed, again. The inquiry was halted at the end of March after the Public Protector South Africa ran out of funds.

After a further R4 million was sourced for her legal representation, Mkhwebane’s attorneys for record, Seanego Attorneys, stopped representing her, citing professional reasons. This led to a new firm, Chaane Attorneys, being appointed with assistance of the Office of the Solicitor-General. Last Friday, the Section 194 committee resolved to resume hearings on Monday.

It also heard that Advocate Dali Mpofu SC would continue as a senior counsel with two junior advocates who have been part of the team since hearings began. However, on Monday the committee issued a statement saying the inquiry was postponed until Wednesday. It blamed the postponement on Mkhwebane's legal team not being ready to continue with the hearings.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has expressed concern about the corruption allegations in the media against certain members of the Section 194 committee. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said serious allegations have also been made by Mkhwebane that Mapisa-Nqakula dismissed her when she asked to meet her on a confidential basis to seek guidance on the allegations, among other things. “It is blatantly false and malicious that the Speaker has dismissed Mkhwebane’s serious claims or her request for a meeting,” Mothapo said.

He also said Mapisa-Nqakula was not in a position to either investigate, make findings or “dismiss” allegations made against MPs. Mothapo said now that Mkhwebane has filed a complaint with the Ethics Committee, “she is implored to afford the committee an opportunity to conduct its investigation and desist from continuing to vilify the Speaker and others through the media”. Last Friday, the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests confirmed that it received a complaint from Mkhwebane about the conduct of Members of Parliament in the Section 194 Inquiry.