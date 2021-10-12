Mob kills man for ‘stealing’ R200

CAPE TOWN - The family of a 41-year-old Nyanga man are struggling to come to terms with his death over the alleged theft of R200. It is believed that Thobekile April was accused of stealing money and killed in the early hours of Saturday.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Nyanga police are investigating murder. “Nyanga police members attended a crime scene in Mohobe Drive on (Saturday) at about 3.20am. Upon arrival they found the body of an unknown man who sustained stab wounds to his head and lower body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The motive for the attack is unknown. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and is yet to be arrested,” said Swartbooi

April’s younger brother Thobile said he was in disbelief at his brother’s murder and the alleged reasoning behind it. “My brother was never a person who caused trouble. Why would they kill him just for a lousy R200? “This seems to have been planned even before they came to pick him up at night. I heard one of his friends calling him and I thought they were going to have some drinks or something. After 40 minutes, someone knocked on the door telling me that my brother was being attacked.

“When I got to the scene, he was already deceased. I asked one of his friends what happened and he told me that he was killed because they think he stole money,” said Thobile. “Losing your blood brother is not an easy thing especially in this way. A man resolves matters through a gentle manner not brutal killing,” he said. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.