Monkey Town to close down due to increasing development and noise pollution in the area

Primate lovers have a last chance to visit the Monkey Town Primate Centre in Somerset West as the centre will soon close its doors due to increasing development and resulting noise pollution in the area. According to a statement by the centre, they will closing their doors to the public on April 29.

“It is with great pain and sorrow that we have had to take the decision to permanently close Monkey Town Primate Centre to visitors from the morning of Monday 29 April 2024 after 23 years+ of business in Somerset West, Cape Town. The use of the word sorrow depicts how difficult we view the current situation and the impact to people, jobs and the future of everyone young and old. “Due to developments in our direct vicinity over the past few years and much more to come very soon, this incredibly hard decision had to be made. When Monkey Town opened its doors in the year 2000 we were in a rural part of Somerset West and surrounded by nature and a quiet environment, which was great for our animals. This has changed dramatically as the years have gone by and the ever increasing noise pollution has become problematic for our animals,” the statement read.

The centre also currently does not have funding to rebuild a new facility in a different location and as such, the animals at its premises will be rehomed. The centre has more than 250 primates and 21 different exotic species of monkeys and apes including Tammy, Ruby, and Sunny - the famous chimp sisters. Monkey Town is also a wildlife centre with over 600 animals in total to admire. “Arrangements have been made at Nature Conservation approved facilities for the animals seeking new homes, as Monkey Town does not have the finances to rebuild a new facility in a different location. We would like to thank the public for their kindness and support over the past 23 years and wish you all the best for the future.