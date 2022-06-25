Monkeypox, sexual misconduct and papgeld dominated headlines this week

10. Maths teacher dismissed for allegedly ‘rubbing pupil’s thigh’ during extra class A JG Meiring High School teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct after he allegedly rubbed a former pupil’s upper thigh with his hand. A JG Meiring High School teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct after he allegedly rubbed a former pupil’s upper thigh with his hand and said he loved her has been dismissed by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).

Story continues below Advertisement

9. WATCH: ‘I have done my time but I did not commit a crime’, says assisted suicide doctor “I have done my time but I did not commit a crime.” These were the words of assisted suicide advocate Professor Sean Davison after he signed out of his three-year house arrest sentence at the Western Cape High Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

8. South Africa pushes ahead with humanitarian aid to Cuba South Africa is still pushing ahead with its plans to donate humanitarian aid and health items to the Cuban people. Minster of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor. Picture GCIS 7. Bheki Cele not aware of the ‘no man’s land’ meeting with Namibians over farmgate

Story continues below Advertisement

Police Minister Bheki Cele has distanced himself from a meeting reportedly between his officers and their Namibian counterparts where details of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm robbery involving millions of US dollars were apparently discussed. Police Minister Bheki Cele has distanced himself from a meeting reportedly between his officers and their Namibian counterparts. Picture: ANA Archives 6. Farmgate saga: ‘No record’ of asset order request There is no official record of request for a preservation order from the Namibian authorities relating to bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with the proceeds of the crime at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Story continues below Advertisement

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. 5. Taxpayers pay R15m in security for empty state properties The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is spending up to R15 million in costs to provide security services to more than 2 000 unused state-owned properties across the country. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: ANA Archives 4. Zondo recommends that the people directly elect the president of the country

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has made a wide range of recommendations in the final report of the commission of inquiry into state capture. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. 3. South Africa reports first case of #monkeypox, patient has no travel history The national Department of Health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in South Africa. The patient is a 30-year-old man from Johannesburg.

South Africa reports first case of monkeypox. 2. Officials set to be evicted from parliamentary villages Minister Patricia de Lille has ordered the eviction of six former sessional officials who have overstayed their residence at parliamentary villages in Cape Town. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. File. l ARMAND HOUGH/African News Agency (ANA) 1. Judge turns down bid for daughter’s R22 346 in papgeld