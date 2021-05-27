Moorreesburg ’assault’ cops back in court

The case against two Moorreesburg police officers who face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, has been postponed for further investigation.

Duwayne Williams and Justin Sassman, both currently out on R3 000 bail each, are accused of having assaulted Manfred Lewies in August last year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said the matter has been postponed to July 6 for “the accused to consult with their attorney”.

The duo had previously appeared at the Moorreesburg Magistrate’s Court but the matter has since been transferred to the Malmesbury Regional Court.

At their previous appearance at the Malmesbury Regional Court, the matter was postponed to yesterday for a legal representative to be furnished with the contents of the docket, Ntabazalila said.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed the two remain in police employ after internal disciplinary processes were conducted.

“These two members are out on bail and still employed in SAPS.

“Internal disciplinary processes were also instituted against the SAPS members and these processes are between the employer and employee and cannot be divulged to the media,” said Van Wyk.

Lewies, 34, died in police custody following the alleged assault by the two officers – one of them believed to be a family member of Lewies – and shortly after, following an investigation, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate made the arrests and confirmed they are further investigating the matter.

It is unclear on what charges Lewies was arrested when he was detained and at the time of his funeral, the cause of death was not yet confirmed, Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick, said at the time.

Cape Times