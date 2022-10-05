More charged with mass killings

Cape Town - Lundi Zweni, who already faces a string of charges relating to a mass shooting in Gugulethu, has now been linked to the killing of multiple people in Khayelitsha. Zweni was arrested and added as the fourth accused in the case involving Yanga “Bara” Nyalara, Wandile Tofile and Manelisi Ngumla.

He made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday along with Nyalara and Tofile, wearing luxury brands. Only Ngumla appeared via AVR from Pollsmoor prison. Initially Nyalara was charged alone on 12 counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, a count of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The case was postponed to November 14 due to outstanding ballistics and cellphone analysis reports. Zweni and Ngumla were remanded in Pollsmoor, while Nyalara and Tofile were in Drakenstein and Goodwood prisons. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said an indictment and summary of facts will be provided to the accused, and the case will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

A group of Khayelitsha residents protested outside Court calling for the release of Yanga Nyalara. Outside court, Nyalara supporters held a picket calling for his release. According to the State, Nyalara and Tofile were also charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act ,as they were prominent members of a gang that “engaged in a range of criminal activities which include extortion of informal businesses around Khayelitsha and committing violent criminal acts, by instilling fear among the owners of the informal businesses to induce them to pay money to the gang”. Advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court that Zweni was initially arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

However, the charges were provisionally withdrawn as the investigation took longer than anticipated. They were recently reinstated and more charges relating to gang activities were added. Zweni has also been appearing at an ongoing case in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, along with Thabo Dyasi and Sivuyile Matoti.

The three are accused of going on a shooting spree in June last year in NY79, Gugulethu, where eight people were killed and two wounded. They are also facing three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition. Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Vrygrond, Muizenberg on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi said the Anti-Gang Unit was deployed to the area as a result of sporadic incidents of violence between taxi operators and gang members. While on patrol they saw a suspicious man who ran towards the taxi rank when he became aware of the patrol vehicles entering the area. “The members gave chase on foot. The suspect fired gunshots at the police officers who returned fire, injuring the 33-year-old man.