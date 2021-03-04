More police patrols as robbers pose as grape vendors in De Doorns

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Intensified police patrols are among a number of measures in place to address the spike in robberies by perpetrators posing as grape vendors along the N1 near De Doorns. The rise in these incidents has been described as a “vicious cycle’’ of crime by ward councillor Juben von Willingh. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said officers have intensified their patrols. “Police from De Doorns are warning motorists driving on the N1 road near GG Camp in Sandhills, De Doorns, to refrain from stopping to buy grapes. “This is due to criminals who pretend to sell grapes and, once the motorists stop, they rob them of their valuables, such as cellular phones and wallets. Police are investigating various robbery cases,” said Rwexana.

According to Rwexana, the warning was issued based on the ongoing incidents of motorists being robbed in that area, adding that police were conducting regular patrols to curb the robberies.

Von Willingh, who also serves on the Breede Valley Municipality safety and security portfolio, said the problem of perpetrators pretending to sell grapes along the N1 has continued unabated for many years.

“The grapes are being stolen from neighbouring farms. Farmers have been doing a lot to ensure that they also increase their security to safeguard themselves, as well as their harvests.

“However, motorists are still not heeding the plea for them not to stop along the highway to purchase these grapes. There is clear and ample signage up along the highway warning motorists not to stop, but still we find that this persists,” he said.

According to Von Willingh, there have been numerous engagements with authorities to ensure the area becomes safer for motorists and residents.

“The ‘sellers’ can be seen for about 25km, up until the Hex River Pass. Some of the sellers are honest people trying to earn an income but, the fact remains, it is stolen grapes.

“There is a red line prohibiting motorists from stopping along the N1 but we see that they still stop. We also have high mast cameras that add to security in the area.

“However, if motorists stop buying, the market for stolen goods will dissipate. But then we will sit with other crime incidents that spike again.

“It’s a vicious cycle that cannot be stopped by policing alone,” said Von Willingh.

Cape Times