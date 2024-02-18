More than 500 learners still need to be placed at schools in Western Cape

The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) is still scrambling to place 529 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils. As of February 15, the department was yet to place 25 pupils who applied on time for the 2024 academic year, 133 late and 371 extremely late applications.

According to Education MEC David Maynier, the majority of unplaced pupils were extremely late applications. The department had resolved 124 808 or 99.6%, of the unique Grade 1 and Grade 8 placement applications for the 2024 school year. Maynier said those who applied on time were being prioritised but the department was apparently facing a challenge with their parents not being contactable. “We must consider applications in three groups. Applications received on time before the deadline of April 2023 and late applications received after the deadline but before the end of 2023. Over the past few weeks, our department has been inundated with brand-new, extremely late applications.

“These applications pose a great challenge, as they are arriving daily in an unpredictable pattern, so we are constantly chasing a moving target. We ask for patience as we make progress in placing these late applicants,” said Maynier. Maynier said they had been hard at work since before schools reopened to find places for learners in the 2024 school year, and to complete their extensive infrastructure programme to create additional places. “The massive current financial year R716.4 million blow to our overall budget last year came at a time when we needed the funds to build more schools and employ more teachers, as admissions demands ramped up. Despite these tremendous challenges, we have completed 255 additional classrooms.

“Learners are already in class at brand-new schools in Belhar, Kwanokuthula, Fisherhaven, Saldanha, Hout Bay and Macassar. New classrooms have been added to existing schools across the province, where demand for placement is highest,” said Maynier. He said a further 317 classrooms were in construction at new and existing schools, with delivery dates starting from the end of the month. “Since we secured an interdict against disruptions at the construction site of two new schools at Blueridge Sports Grounds, we have been making steady progress toward delivering the first phase later this year.