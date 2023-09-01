Mosaval’s final bow to adoring audience

Having faced many hardships in the infancy of his dance career on home soil, ballet dancer extraordinaire Dr Johaar Mosaval broke barriers, to make his way gracefully through an illustrious career in the arts. Mosaval, born on January 8, 1928, in District Six, formed part of the colourful tapestry that wove together a vibrant community that was home to artists and creators who were ready to share their creative prowess on world platforms, but in their home country were denied the opportunity under the apartheid regime.

Mosaval, one of nine children, died peacefully at the age of 95 on August 16, leaving a rich legacy in ballet and dance. He was the first black South African to become a senior principal dancer at the Royal Ballet – the highest rank in the profession at one of the world’s most prestigious classical ballet companies. His career started at the Eoan Group in Cape Town, where the late Dulcie Howes, a prominent figure in the South African dance arena, spotted him in a primary school pantomime and arranged for him to attend the UCT Ballet School from 1947 to 1949. Denied the opportunity for career advancement during apartheid, Mosaval got his big break in 1950 when two visiting celebrity ballet dancers, Alicia Markova and Anton Dolin, spotted his talent. They organised a scholarship for Mosaval to attend the famous Sadler’s Wells Ballet School in London.

This was the springboard for Mosaval to take his career to new heights, having performed his first solo for the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Covent Garden in 1956. He went on to perform as a soloist across the world alongside prima ballerinas, Margot Fonteyn, Elaine Fifield and Doreen Wells. District Six-born Johaar Mosaval, was the first black South African to become a senior principal dancer at the Royal Ballet. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) He also danced Sir Arthur Sullivan’s “Pineapple Poll Suite: Jasper's Dance”, which premiered in 1951 at Sadler’s Wells Theatre and played Bootface in “The Lady and the Fool and Puck in The Dream”.

Years later, after returning to South Africa in 1977, he started his own ballet school which was shut down by the apartheid regime. Undeterred by the snubbing of his talent in his own country, Mosaval, cementing his return to his home country and living as a Lansdowne resident, continued teaching in communities and art centres across the country. The production “Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story”, ran for three days at the Artscape in March this year. Co-director Basil Appollis, said after his first interview with Mosaval in 2018, the dancer was “articulate, erudite and (had) a memory for names and minute details” despite getting his date of birth confused. “Johaar was diminutive in stature but it didn’t take me long to realise that I’m in the presence of a giant,” said Appollis.

Reminiscing, Appollis said one day during rehearsal Mosaval invited the crew for lunch. “Lunch was the most delicious pies from the bakery across the road in Imam Haroon Road in Lansdowne. But I was given strict instructions: ‘There’s a lady, she wears a scarf, and you tell her it’s for Johaar’. “I don’t know if there was a special batch for him, but it was special,” said Appollis.

Appollis said he was meticulous about the arranging of Mosaval’s appearance on stage. “I promised he would only be asked on the premiere night. He’s 95 after all. ‘Lo and behold’ – Mosaval’s favourite expression – he was there every night, not only watching but also doing the curtain call with the cast. “It was really the highlight of the production. On the premiere night, after about eight bows and rapturous ovations, I squeezed his hand and whispered that we could leave. His response was loud: ‘No. Stay’ as he took another bow and another and yet another. Those were his final bows to an adoring audience,” said Appollis. Friend of Mosaval and Artscape Theatre chief executive, Marlene le Roux, said she was heartbroken when she heard of Mosaval’s death last month.

“He was resilience. Never give up against all odds. A legend in his own right, Johaar was for me a big brother in the arts – an artistic giant who never stopped inspiring me and many others to only reach for the top. To be the best you can be and never give up. “He came full circle, being the icon ballet dancer. He came home and we as Artscape, with the District Six Museum, had the privilege to produce his life story where he, every single night, narrated his own story. What I took from his life was to never give up on your dream ... I am glad that we could pay homage to him while he was still alive,” said Le Roux. Kevin O’Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet said: “We were sorry to hear the news of Johaar’s passing. We had hoped to see him in London last year when documentary plans had been made for him to return to the Royal Opera House and meet old friends.

“His qualities illuminated much of our repertory and it is wonderful that he advocated so strongly for dance back in South Africa and was honoured for his work.” Cape Times * The Cape Times’ Big Friday Read is a series of feature articles focusing on the forgotten issues that often disappear in the blur of fast news cycles, and where we also feature the everyday heroes who go out of their way to change the lives of others in their communities.