Mossel bay husband remembers his wife as a strong, religious and loving person

Cape Town - A beloved Mossel Bay husband, who captured the hearts of hundreds of people when he started playing the accordion outside the Life Bay View Private Hospital Covid-19 ward, has remembered his wife as a model of a strong, religious and loving person. A video of Lukas Du Preez playing the accordion, for his now late wife Marinda, went viral last month.

He said he began playing the accordion for Marinda, out of desperation, as he had not seen her for weeks after she was hospitalised earlier last month. The 66-year-old had said Marinda, who passed away on Saturday, was stable just prior, and he believed she would pull through last week. Paying tribute to her in a statement, Du Preez said Marinda was unwavering in her Christian faith and a rock in their family, and in other people's lives.

“We had a fantastic and blessed life together over the 50 years she and I knew each other. She gave out her love generously, helped where she could, and forgave where it was needed. “She was the model of a strong, religious, and loving person – full of compassion for others,” he said. Du Preez said Miranda leaves behind their three children.