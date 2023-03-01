MPs shocked at sudden passing of Maurencia Gillion

Cape Town - In what has been described as a harrowing experience, Presiding Officers of Parliament and fellow MPs were left in “inexplicable shock and anguish” following the sudden passing of National Council of Provinces (NCOP) member Maurencia Gillion during a training workshop on Tuesday.

“Nothing could have prepared any of us here for this. “To lose a Member of Parliament is very sad, but to lose her in this manner is just harrowing. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon Gillion and pray for their strength to surmount this unbearable pain," said National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo.

The training workshop was organised by the NCOP at the Cape Town City Lodge, said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo. “Hon Maurencia Natalie Gillion, who was attending the three-day strategic review and planning workshop that started on Tuesday, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness during the afternoon session. She sadly passed away on the spot following unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate her. “The Presiding Officers, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Province, like the rest of the MPs who were present at the scene, are distressed and shocked by the sudden passing.”