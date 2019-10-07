Mrwetyana family distances itself from projects trying to ‘cash in on Uyinene'









Uyinene Mrwetyana Photo: Facebook Cape Town – The Mrwetyana family has appealed to the public not to initiate or contribute to unauthorised projects misusing Uyinene’s name and the family’s grief to raise funds, make money, garner attention or in any way "cash in" on her tragedy. Rhodes University issued a statement on Monday on behalf of the family, calling the projects "unethical, misleading, insensitive and dishonest". Uyinene's mother, Nomangwane Mrwetyana, works at Rhodes University and last month committed to establishing the Uyinene Foundation “to protect all girls against gender based violence”. "Some of the known instances in which Uyinene’s name is being used include fundraising efforts (crowdfunding), the establishment of anti-gender-based violence NGOs, an upcoming book, and several social media profiles," Rhodes University said. "Members of the public have expressed concerns that the 'Uyinene' fundraising campaigns could be misinterpreted as having the support of the Mrwetyana family.

"The family would like to clearly express that, though some of these initiatives may be well intentioned, it does not support or have affiliation to any fundraising campaigns bearing the name of Uyinene.

"The family requests time to mourn in peace, especially since Uyinene’s tragedy is still new and was so widely publicised and received so much mainstream, social media and public attention.

"To use Uyinene’s name and also to disregard her grieving family so as to emotionally appeal to the public is unethical, misleading, insensitive and dishonest, regardless of whether the purpose is nefarious or well intentioned."

"As announced at the funeral, the family is in the process of initiating a foundation in Uyinene’s name. The family is aware of and appreciates funds that have been initiated by the University of Cape Town, Kingswood College and Rhodes University."

A 42-year-old Clareinch Post Office worker appeared on charges of raping and murdering Uyinene and defeating the ends of justice in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court last month.

