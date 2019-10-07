Cape Town – The Mrwetyana family has appealed to the public not to initiate or contribute to unauthorised projects misusing Uyinene’s name and the family’s grief to raise funds, make money, garner attention or in any way "cash in" on her tragedy.
Rhodes University issued a statement on Monday on behalf of the family, calling the projects "unethical, misleading, insensitive and dishonest".
Uyinene's mother, Nomangwane Mrwetyana, works at Rhodes University and last month committed to establishing the Uyinene Foundation “to protect all girls against gender based violence”.
"Some of the known instances in which Uyinene’s name is being used include fundraising efforts (crowdfunding), the establishment of anti-gender-based violence NGOs, an upcoming book, and several social media profiles," Rhodes University said.
"Members of the public have expressed concerns that the 'Uyinene' fundraising campaigns could be misinterpreted as having the support of the Mrwetyana family.