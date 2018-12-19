Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said he was fully committed to the process of declaring Bo-Kaap a National Heritage Site. Photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Developers’ attempts to interdict Bo-Kaap community members from entering a section of land they are building on has been postponed to next year where the matter will continue in the Western Cape High Court. Earlier this month the Western Cape High Court temporarily halted construction on the former St Monica’s Old-Age Home in Lion Street in the Bo-Kaap, when it ruled that development company Blok could not move a crane onto its building site on Lion Street.

Residents have been locked in a stand-off with property developers, while the issue of heritage protection for the area became a point of contestation within the city council.

They clashed with the police earlier this year, highlighting issues of gentrification and the critical housing shortage.

Bo-Kaap Civic Association chairperson Osman Shaboodien said there were two matters being fought before the court.

“The one matter is the crane and the interdict, while the second matter refers to the sale of the property of St Monica’s.

“This has now been postponed until February 25 and what we are hoping for is that the eventual outcome will result in the sale being reviewed, as it lacked a proper public participation process,” he said.

Shaboodien said Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s visit to the community on Monday gave the community confidence to continue their fight to preserve their heritage and identity.

Mthethwa visited the neighbourhood formerly known as the Malay quarter in celebration of Reconciliation Day with residents.

He announced that the department intended to have the area declared a national heritage site.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs welcomed the department approaching the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation to pronounce the historic area a world heritage site.

“We are happy with the news because it’s a reassurance to Bo-Kaap residents that the ANC government is standing behind them.

“This is a huge victory for them and we are restoring their dignity.

“Bo-Kaap residents can be assured our government is protecting their right to continue living without constantly fearing the intrusion of greedy developers into an area that is unique in South Africa,” he said.