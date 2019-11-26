The Bible for the Deaf, with 2 000 pages and 200 illustrations, was developed together with the deaf, for deaf people in South Africa and across the world by the Bible Society of South Africa (BSSA), Dr Rocco Hough said.
A specialist in the area of language use for the deaf, Hough, who has been ministering to the deaf for 30 years, said this was the first English translation of the Bible done by the BSSA.
“There was a great need for a text-based Bible for the deaf in English, but unfortunately the existing Bible translations are too difficult for most deaf people.
“We have attempted to provide a Bible for 80% of deaf people in South Africa. “This Bible has been translated so that the majority of deaf people who receive their education in English will understand it,” said Hough.