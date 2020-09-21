Murdered principal died as a result of her anti-corruption stance, says family

Cape Town - The family of slain Umyezo Wama Apile High School principal Zameka Mfubesi have called for swift justice, alleging the 46-year-old’s murder was a hit. Mfubesi was shot multiple times while driving on the N2 near the Overberg town of Grabouw on Friday. Her eldest daughter, Olwethu Mfubesi, said they believed the murder was planned. Still reeling from her mother’s death, Olwethu said on Sunday that they believe her mother died as a result of her anti-corruption stance. “My family and I are going through a lot at the moment. We are in so much pain; my mother was one of the few people who brought light into a room.

“She was one of the loudest at family gatherings and always made people laugh. She liked cracking jokes. We are currently not okay, but we have to be strong because she was strong.

“I don’t have much information, but I know that she stood up against corruption. The guilty parties may have felt threatened,” Olwethu said.

She said her mother loved teaching and was an advocate for uplifting her community.

“There are a lot of people in Grabouw who are hurt by her passing, but there are a few who opposed her.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana, said: “The murder case is still under investigation, with no arrests yet. Detectives are following up on leads in order to arrest those responsible.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said a team of psychologists and counsellors were sent to the school on Friday and will continue to provide support.

“The district will appoint an acting principal in the interim until the relevant recruitment procedures are followed for the appointment of a permanent principal.”

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said she was shocked by the incident and called on police to prioritise the investigation.

“Details are currently limited, and we call on the SAPS to urgently prioritise the investigation. I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the school’s staff and learners. Ms Mfubesi is described by her colleagues as having been ‘a dynamic principal and a beautiful person’. This is a tremendous loss for her school and for the WCED.”

Schafer added that it was heartbreaking to lose a principal in a year where “the value and leadership of our principals and teachers has really come to the fore as they handled the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their schools. To lose one of them in this manner is heartbreaking.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times