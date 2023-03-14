Music industry ‘loses a giant’ after Gloria Bosman’s death

Cape Town – The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) says the industry has lost a giant with the passing of jazz musician Gloria Bosman on Tuesday. Hailing from Soweto, Bosman has won two South African Music Awards, according to her website.

Influenced by her early training in opera, Bosman has toured the world and performed next to musical legends like Sibongile Khumalo, Concord Nkabinde, Sipho Mabuse, Moses Molelekwa, Tananas, Vusi Mahlasela, Sipho Gumede, Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela. Bosman was appointed to the Samro board in December 2022. Samro board chairperson, Nicholas Maweni, said Bosman added much to the organisation.

“On behalf of Samro, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and supporters of Ms Bosman. Our industry has lost a giant. "As a composer and a performing artist, in the short period that Ms Bosman was a member of the board, she added a perspective that comprised of a rich blend of insights on member aspirations as well as the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards,” Maweni said. “Ms Bosman was an energetic and passionate board member who fully supported the organisation's strategic direction, including diversifying income streams for Samro and vigorously protecting members' interests by ensuring compliance with relevant legislation. “While highly empathetic, she was firm and direct when she engaged with her colleagues,” said Maweni.