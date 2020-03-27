Muslim Judicial Council slams fake news linking it to first SA coronavirus death

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize earlier this morning confirmed the first two deaths in South Africa resulting from Covid-19 – o ne at a private hospital and the other at a public hospital in the Western Cape.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said a 28-year-old woman had been admitted to hospital only yesterday and received emergency healthcare.

She and a 48-year-old woman, who had been in an intensive-care unit, passed away this morning – one at a private and the other at a public hospital.

Flagging a fake social media message highlighting the fact that the first death in the country had been that of a Muslim, the MJC said in a statement: "The Muslim Judicial Council (SA) hereby states that the social media message claiming that the MJC has knowledge of the first person who passed away from the coronavirus is a fabrication.

"We will report this (sic) messages to the authorities and hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice."

Winde said: "Today, we woke up to the sad news that we, too, have seen our first casualties. A 28-year-old woman and 48-year-old woman both passed away this morning.

"The 48-year-old woman’s condition worsened while in ICU and she passed away this morning.

"The 28-year-old was admitted to hospital yesterday and received emergency healthcare. She also passed away this morning.

"The clinical picture is consistent with COVID-19 but we are awaiting the test results to confirm this.

"We mourn this loss as a province and as a country. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.

"I would like to ask all our residents to join me in a moment of silence at midday today, as we mark the loss, and celebrate their lives."







