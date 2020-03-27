Muslim Judicial Council slams fake news linking it to first SA coronavirus death
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said a 28-year-old woman had been admitted to hospital only yesterday and received emergency healthcare.
She and a 48-year-old woman, who had been in an intensive-care unit, passed away this morning – one at a private and the other at a public hospital.
Flagging a fake social media message highlighting the fact that the first death in the country had been that of a Muslim, the MJC said in a statement: "The Muslim Judicial Council (SA) hereby states that the social media message claiming that the MJC has knowledge of the first person who passed away from the coronavirus is a fabrication.
"We will report this (sic) messages to the authorities and hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice."
Winde said: "Today, we woke up to the sad news that we, too, have seen our first casualties. A 28-year-old woman and 48-year-old woman both passed away this morning.
"The 48-year-old woman’s condition worsened while in ICU and she passed away this morning.
"The 28-year-old was admitted to hospital yesterday and received emergency healthcare. She also passed away this morning.
"The clinical picture is consistent with COVID-19 but we are awaiting the test results to confirm this.
"We mourn this loss as a province and as a country. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.
"I would like to ask all our residents to join me in a moment of silence at midday today, as we mark the loss, and celebrate their lives."