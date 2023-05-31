MUT pleads for kidnapped lecturer’s safe return

Cape Town - The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Durban has appealed for anyone with information on the alleged kidnapping of electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika to come forward so he can be reunited with his family. MUT held a briefing on Wednesday morning on the incident.

Dwarika, who has worked at the institution for 26 years, was abducted on Sunday at Sea Cow Lake, MUT officials said. Based on visuals sent to his family, Dwarika was forced into his vehicle by three suspected hijackers. MUT acting vice chancellor Professor Marcus Ramokgale said that the university fraternity is shocked and saddened by the incident.

“He has been a loyal servant at the university, a dedicated father, lecturer and teacher. We hope and call on the public to come forward with any information that might assist in bringing him home,” he said. The Student Representative Council (SRC) also expressed their deep concern. SRC President Vusi Mthethwa said: “We are very concerned about this, especially now that we are in the period of exams. This incident has affected students very negatively.