My daughter gave her life for every woman, says grieving mom

Cape Town - The family of slain 34-year-old Cleo Diko, who went missing in October and whose body was later discovered buried in a shallow grave, have finally laid her to rest. The mother of three is alleged to have last been seen with 38-year-old Sandile Jekwa, who was known to her and who has since been arrested and charged with her murder.

Following months of searching, Diko’s body was found in January. She was buried at the weekend by her family and loved ones, after extensive DNA and forensic testing had to be done on her body. Diko’s mother, Linda Diko, said she was heartbroken and a wounded mother following the murder of her beloved daughter.

“The killer gave me the strength to carry on and fight. “I do not have time to mourn. When I received the news of Cleo’s death I was already at peace and her friends were my strength. “I believe her body was discovered in God’s time. When her friends came in and told me that they will search for her I was happy. I could not look at my daughter’s body, my heart could not take the pain of seeing her decomposed.

“I am grateful for those who supported this family. I now understand that her death was not an ordinary death, my daughter lay her life for every woman. I made peace with the perpetrator and his mother, the law will take its course, thus I cannot condemn him,” said Linda Diko. The shattered mother said she would continue to keep her daughter’s legacy alive. According to police, detectives found Diko’s decomposed body buried in a shallow grave at a residence.

Police spokesperson, Felicia Adams, said that detectives went to the premises and spoke to the owner, who granted the officers permission to enter and conduct a search. “While searching they discovered bedding that contained blood stains. “The members then noticed a carpet that had been cut.

“Upon lifting the carpet, they noticed that the flooring was tampered with and asked the owner if that is how the tiles were. “The members then stopped and called the dog unit to assist with the search. “While searching, the dog indicated that something might be buried there. A shallow grave was then discovered in the room,” Adams said.

Founder of Faith and Hope Missing Persons, Veranique Williams, said women and children were among the most vulnerable in society. “Since last year October the numbers have risen. We pray that we don’t have another Cleo Diko case. “Since October last year I haven’t slept eight hours (a night), the cases of missing persons are becoming a pandemic,” she said.