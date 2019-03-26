Keith Myburgh’s BMW in Enslin Road, Ottery. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Mystery surrounds the death of an Ottery man who was found stabbed to death in his BMW on Sunday, hours after he had left a family braai. Relatives of Keith Myburgh says they are still shocked after seeing the 56-year-old dead in the driver’s seat of his green BMW in Enslin Road, Ottery, on Sunday morning.

A 57-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, says Keith was single and did not have any children. He was last seen shortly after midnight on Sunday.

“He was at a family braai with some cousins in Grassy Park and left after 12, that was the last anyone saw him,” says the relative.

“On Sunday, my sister called me to tell me I must come because he was killed. The police told us that the back doors were open and they found fingerprints.

“He was stabbed in the neck and it looks like he was robbed because his wallet and his cellphone are gone. But we still don’t know what happened.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident and says at 9am Lansdowne cops were called to the scene where they found Keith.

“He was found with a stab wound on his neck,” he says.

“A case of murder was opened for investigation and the motive behind the killing is unknown at this stage and no arrest has been made.”

Keith was described as a friendly man who spent his time looking after his nephews and nieces after an accident three years ago left him disabled.

“He used to work for a printing place but three years ago, he was in an accident and had some trouble getting around,” says the relative.

“He never drove more than 30km at a time. He was unmarried and didn’t have any children but he looked after his sister’s children and stayed with his parents.

“He liked cracking jokes and was the best cousin. This is a big shock for us and we just want answers about what led to him being killed.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansdowne detectives at 021 700 9000 or 082 576 2804.

Daily Voice