The bank card of missing Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student Sinaye Hlanjwa was used in the Golden Acre and R300 was withdrawn on August 2 - the day after she was last seen.

The 24-year-old, a third-year Maritime Studies student, was last seen on August 1 at about 6.50pm wearing a jersey with thick pink-and-white stripes, black skinny jeans, a cream beanie and white Superga takkies.

She left a chilling note reading “Start your search in Camps Bay if I am missing for more than 21 days” in her room at the Catsville Residence.

Her older sister Lazola said she had assumed Sinaye was in class when she couldn’t get hold of her on the phone on the morning and night of her disappearance. “As her family we are trying to stay strong and positive that she will be found soon.

“What is bothering us is that we don’t know anyone in Camps Bay, and even her friends do not know who she would visit there,” she said.

The note was found by someone who is in charge of the residence after Lazola had called and reported she was worried that she couldn’t get hold of Sinaye.

“Some students said they saw her carrying a fleece and backpack. We are also aware her bank card was used in the Golden Acre on August2 and R300 was withdrawn.

“This behaviour is really unlike my sister. She always put her studies first, and is an open person. She wouldn’t hide if she knew we were worried sick and looking for her ”said Lazola.

CPUT management and police requested anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact a Student Affairs Development Officer or to report it to Woodstock police station at 021 442 3117. Information can anonymously be shared via Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Police have also asked the public to help find 13-year-old Carin Coert, who was last seen in Annandale Road, Stellenbosch, by her grandmother on Monday. At the time she was wearing grey trousers, a white shirt, and a pullover and jacket.