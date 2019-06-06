Taxi associations in a dispute over control of the MyCiTi N2 express route between Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and the CBD have proposed that vehicle-operating companies Kidrogen and Transpeninsula run the route until the associations reach an agreement with the city council. This was announced by the ANC yesterday, which said it met the leadership of the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and the Route 6 Taxi Association, which came up with solutions to bring relief to stranded commuters. ANC leader in the council, Xolani Sotashe, said he held a meeting with mayor Dan Plato on the matter.

“We made our proposals to the taxi associations, who have agreed to have the two operating companies provide services on the routes in the interim. Talks with the mayor were fruitful and it was proposed that a sixto eight-month contract between the city and the associations (be entered into) to run the services on their own,” Sotashe said.

He said Kidrogen and Transpeninsula would be ready to run the N2 express route within days, and would hand over the service to Codeta and the Route 6 Taxi Association by the end of June. Sotashe said the interim arrangement would give the city and the associations time to finalise a long-term contract, without the involvement of Golden Arrow Bus Services.

The operating contract lapsed at the weekend, leaving thousands of commuters scrambling to find alternative transport since Monday. Plato said:

“Unfortunately, as the officials are still involved in resolving the MyCiTi challenge, we are not able to divulge any information at this point. Negotiations are ongoing. “Service providers are assisting commuters in accessing transport.”

Mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said they were holding daily meetings with taxi associations about the N2 express service. “We are committed to finding a long-term solution to get MyCiTi back on the road,” she said.

The city can now refund MyCiTi monthly package holders, in cash on receipt of a refund form at the Zone 3 kiosk at the MyCiTi Civic Centre station. The City’s records showed 154 people purchased monthly ticket packages.

CAPE TIMES