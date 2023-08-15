National Assembly speaker names and shames ministers

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has named and shamed at least 17 ministers for failing to respond to written parliamentary questions within the stipulated time frame. Parliamentary rules provide for ministers to respond to written questions from MPs within 10 working days.

In the parliamentary communication, known as the ATC (Announcements, Tablings and Committees), Mapisa-Nqakula said she sent correspondence to the Leader of Government Business, Deputy President Paul Mashatile. This was in line with the system to monitor and report regularly on questions that have been endorsed as unanswered on the question paper as at July 17. Topping the list of culprits was Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, with 18 outstanding questions.

Coming in second was Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala, with 17 outstanding replies. Police Minister Bheki Cele occupied the top third position with 15 outstanding questions. Fourth were Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma with 14 outstanding written questions.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola was in fifth position with 13 outstanding questions. Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza was next with 10 outstanding questions, followed by Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu with nine outstanding questions. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had seven outstanding questions and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa had six.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga had four outstanding questions along with Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet. Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams had three outstanding questions each. Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele had two outstanding questions while Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa had one each.

The latest naming and shaming instalment comes almost five months after Mapisa-Nqakula did a similar exercise in the National Assembly when ministers had unanswered questions by the end of the parliamentary term in December 2022. She had noted at the time that non-compliance by ministers was a setback in ensuring a government of the people. The Constitution stipulates that ministers were accountable collectively and individually to Parliament for the exercise of powers and performance of their functions. The Parliament used a range of instruments to hold the executive accountable, including putting questions to the ministers, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mashatile.

Mapisa-Nqakula warned that the system of monitoring replies provided for her reprimand in the event of continuous non-compliance or lack of improvement. “This step has not been invoked since the introduction of this system. Should there be no improvement with regard to adherence to the rules applicable to replies, I will be obliged to invoke step four of the system and reprimand the responsible Cabinet members,” she said.