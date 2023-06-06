National influenza cases in schools, workplaces on the increase

Cape Town - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed an increase in influenza cases around the country, with reports of influenza clusters in schools and workplaces.

Influenza cases at sentinel influenza-like illness (ILI) and pneumonia surveillance sites have been steadily increasing since the week of April 10. Private laboratories have also detected increasing numbers of influenza cases, and the NICD has received reports of influenza clusters in schools and workplaces. The 2023 influenza season started in the week starting 27 April 2023 when the influenza detection rate (3-week moving average) breached the seasonal threshold and remained on low activity for two consecutive weeks in the pneumonia surveillance programme, the NICD said.

The increase in case numbers has been identified in all six provinces where surveillance is conducted. As of May 28 2023, the most commonly detected subtype and lineage is influenza A (H3N2) (146/272, 55%), followed by influenza A (H1N1)pdm09 (116/272, 43%) and, influenza B Victoria (3/272, 1%). 181 samples have subtyping results pending. Influenza A(H3N2), A(H1N1) pdm09, and influenza B are common seasonal influenza strains in humans.

“Influenza A(H1N1)pdm09, which is sometimes incorrectly referred to as ‘swine flu’ has been one of the circulating seasonal influenza strains following its emergence in 2009. “The term ‘swine flu’ should not be used as it causes unnecessary panic. The clinical course of infection and management of this strain is similar to other influenza strains,” the NICD said.

Although the majority of people with influenza will present with mild illness, influenza may cause severe illness, which may require hospitalisation or cause death, especially in individuals who are at risk of getting severe influenza illness or complications. Groups at increased risk of severe illness or complications of influenza include pregnant women, people living with HIV, people with chronic illnesses or conditions like diabetes, lung disease, tuberculosis, heart disease, renal disease and obesity, the elderly (65 years and older) and children less than 2 years old. “As the influenza season has started, the influenza vaccine remains the primary means for preventing seasonal influenza infection.

“Ideally, the vaccine should be administered before the influenza season (March to April). However, even if the season has already started, it is never too late to get vaccinated, especially for individuals who have high risk of severe influenza illness or complications.” Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Health and Wellness said the Western Cape has reached 50% flu vaccination coverage and encouraged more at-risk residents to vaccinate this winter. As of 1 June 2023, the Western Cape has administered 69 972 flu vaccines.

“Our provincial target is 100% utilisation of the flu vaccine doses that we procured this year. “So far, our flu vaccination programme is performing well, and we cannot thank our residents enough. “The vaccine is free at our healthcare facilities to people who are vulnerable to waning immunity and serious illness.