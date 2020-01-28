Cape Town – With the country's economy getting going again this week, Eskom has cautioned that the national power system is tight.
The power utility had to resort to using its diesel turbines this morning to supplement capacity and prevent load shedding.
This was stated on Tuesday by Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, who urged consumers to work with Eskom and reduce electricity demand.
Eskom is working hard to reduce the number of unplanned outages across its fleet of power stations to a manageable level of 9 500 MW – at which level load shedding becomes less of a likelihood.
Bredell said Eskom needs space on its grid to enable it to do the maintenance necessary to address the problems in its fleet.