NCC probes Clover after thousands of Go Nuts Peanut Butter recalled

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is investigating Clover’s alleged contraventions of the Consumer Protection Act following a peanut butter product recall.
This comes after the company recalled 10 776 units of Go Nuts Peanut Butter 400g, following tests that revealed higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin.
According to the NCC, the product was distributed to about 993 retailers. Consumers who are in possession of the peanut butter with the best-before date July 12, 18 and 19, 2025, have been urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.
The recall by Clover comes after peanut butter product recalls including Pick n Pay’s 1kg No Name, Dischem’s Lifestyle Brand 400g, 800g of their smooth and crunchy, Wazoogles in various sizes, Eat Naked in various size, and Woolworths’s Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream, last month as the products failed to meet acceptable levels of aflatoxin.
The NCC has also called on all producers, manufacturers, and suppliers of peanut butter, peanut butter-based products or products containing peanuts to immediately test their products for aflatoxin levels and submit their results.
Acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza said: “From the test results that were received by the Commission, there is an indication that suppliers were not compliant with their protocols, and regulations. We are expecting suppliers, to be specific, the retailers, to immediately recall those brands that are non-compliant. This is to ensure that we protect South African consumers from any further harm. The Commission will take a decisive decision to get to the bottom of the challenge. We hope that suppliers will co-operate with the Commission. The risk of consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin may lead to health complications like nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. South African consumers who have the recalled products must immediately stop consuming these products and return the products to a point of purchase for a full refund, with or without proof of purchase.”
