NCC probes Clover after thousands of Go Nuts Peanut Butter recalled

This comes after the company recalled 10 776 units of Go Nuts Peanut Butter 400g, following tests that revealed higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin.

According to the NCC, the product was distributed to about 993 retailers. Consumers who are in possession of the peanut butter with the best-before date July 12, 18 and 19, 2025, have been urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The recall by Clover comes after peanut butter product recalls including Pick n Pay’s 1kg No Name, Dischem’s Lifestyle Brand 400g, 800g of their smooth and crunchy, Wazoogles in various sizes, Eat Naked in various size, and Woolworths’s Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream, last month as the products failed to meet acceptable levels of aflatoxin.

The NCC has also called on all producers, manufacturers, and suppliers of peanut butter, peanut butter-based products or products containing peanuts to immediately test their products for aflatoxin levels and submit their results.