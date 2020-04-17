Nearly 4 000 lockdown fines issued in Cape Town, 890 arrested
Cape Town – Nearly 4 000 Capetonians have been issued with fines for contravening lockdown regulations by City of Cape Town law enforcement agencies.
A total of 890 arrests have also been made by the City’s Law Enforcement Department up to April 14 for various offences during the lockdown. They have also confiscated 23 092 units of cigarettes and 529 units of alcohol to date, the City said in a statement.
Transgressions included the flouting of lockdown regulations in terms of the Disaster Act. In the past few days, there were also numerous arrests for looting and burglary relating to incidents at liquor stores and small retailers.
Law Enforcement has recorded 44 burglaries at liquor stores, resulting in 45 arrests, as well as 10 arrests for six looting incidents at small retailers.
The following areas have been affected by looting and protests: Tafelsig, Manenberg, Nyanga Junction, Rocklands and Sherwood Park.
Law Enforcement have conducted a total of 148 179 interventions across the city in the following clusters: Bellville, Nyanga, Cape Town, Delft, Khayelitsha, Lentegeur, Milnerton, Wynberg and Faure. Officers searched 31 563 persons and 457 premises.
Around 870 shops and shebeens have been closed after being inspected for non-compliance with lockdown essential services regulations.
The following fines were issued by Law Enforcement officers:
* 889 section 341 notices
* 5 141 section 56 notices
* 3 946 lockdown fines
* 380 compliance notices
In addition, the City’s Metro Police Department has made 210 arrests under the Contravention of Disaster Management Act (57 of 2002) Regulations G/N 318/2020 & G/N 398/2020 and issued 2 626 Contravention Notices issues under the Contravention of Disaster Management Act (57 of 2002) Regulations G/N 318/2020 & G/N 398/2020.
Members of the public and shop owners are encouraged to contact their local police station, the SAPS 10111 emergency line or the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 if they witness or experience burglaries or looting of shops or other acts of criminality.
Cape Times