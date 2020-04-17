Nearly 4 000 lockdown fines issued in Cape Town, 890 arrested

Cape Town – Nearly 4 000 Capetonians have been issued with fines for contravening lockdown regulations by City of Cape Town law enforcement agencies.

A total of 890 arrests have also been made by the City’s Law Enforcement Department up to April 14 for various offences during the lockdown. They have also confiscated 23 092 units of cigarettes and 529 units of alcohol to date, the City said in a statement.

Transgressions included the flouting of lockdown regulations in terms of the Disaster Act. In the past few days, there were also numerous arrests for looting and burglary relating to incidents at liquor stores and small retailers.

Law Enforcement has recorded 44 burglaries at liquor stores, resulting in 45 arrests, as well as 10 arrests for six looting incidents at small retailers.

The following areas have been affected by looting and protests: Tafelsig, Manenberg, Nyanga Junction, Rocklands and Sherwood Park.